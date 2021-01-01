Investing in the stock market for beginners

Expand / Collapse search

It's the start of a new year and if you're looking at investing in the stock market, FOX 26's Coco Dominguez spoke with UHD Assistant Professor of Business, Dietrich von Biedenfeld, who gave some tips on how to get started.

HOUSTON - With the start of a brand new year, money is on the top of everyone’s mind.

Whether looking for ways to invest it or multiply their money, they want make the most of it.

Many people are looking to invest or dabble in the stock market, but are not sure how to get started or who to trust.

UHD Assistant Professor of Business, Dietrich von Biedenfeld gives us some tips on getting started.

