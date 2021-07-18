Investigators believe a chemical "vapor release" caused dozens to feel sick at Splashtown water park

SPRING, Texas - Hurricane Harbor Splashtown remains closed as officials investigate what caused dozens of people to get sick there Saturday afternoon.

"It was pretty hectic," said Kishia Lee. "A little scary. They didn’t want to incite panic, but panic ended up happening. This is not something you ever expect at a family waterpark on a Saturday afternoon."

Lee had been at the water park with her young children. The mother doesn’t believe they were exposed to the chemicals, but admits she isn’t sure.

"My 6 year-old was complaining of a headache," said Lee. "My niece was complaining of a headache. My other niece was complaining of a headache. I’d hope that has nothing to do with it, but I don’t know."

At least 86 people were treated by firefighters at Splashtown Saturday after getting exposed to chemicals. We’re told 31 of those patients were taken to nearby hospitals. A spokesperson from Six Flags says all 31 patients were released by Sunday afternoon.

"A lifeguard was sick, and soon after that, more and more children started getting sick," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

We’re told the incident took place around the waterpark’s "kiddie pool". Investigators believe the chemicals were a combination of sulfuric acid and bleach.

"It came in so strong and fast," said Stephen Morris. "When you breathed it in, you knew something was wrong. We thought it was a terrorist attack at first. We were just engulfed."

According to Dr. Christine Le from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, people exposed to the chemicals should watch their symptoms closely. If symptoms worsen, they should speak to their physician.

"Generally, it doesn’t take much time for people to feel symptoms," said Dr. Le. "[Thankfully], it sounds like poison control and EMS was contacted right away."

A spokesperson from Six Flags says Splashtown will be closed at least for a few days.

"The waterpark will be closed Sunday, July 18 and Monday, July 19 to permit a thorough investigation into yesterday’s incident," said Jeff Filicko from Six Flags. "Preliminary findings indicate there was a vapor release in a small outdoor section of the park that quickly dissipated. We are working hand in hand with Harris County Public Health officials, along with third party industry experts, to determine a cause, and we will reopen when we are confident it is safe to do so. It is our understanding that all impacted guests and team members have been released and are back home. The safety of our guests and employees is always our top priority."