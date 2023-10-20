Sheldon ISD substitute teacher investigated after allegations she threw student to the floor

An area mother is claiming a teacher threw her 9-year-old son to the floor at Garrett Elementary School. We're told after a thorough investigation the substitute teacher is no longer allowed to teach in Sheldon ISD.

"He said that he was humming a song, and she got irritated, and she picked him up by the collar, and she slung him across the room," explains the 4th grader's mother Markeisha Cartwright, and she adds, "He hit the floor. He hit his elbow on the floor".

"What she did was wrong. It was against policy, against procedure, against the law, period. She assaulted that child," says Community Activist Quanell X.

However, Precinct 3 Constables Office sent a statement saying, "On October 2, 2023, we were made aware of an incident that occurred on September 29, 2023, at Garrett Elementary School in which a student claimed he was assaulted by a substitute teacher. A thorough investigation was conducted, which included interviews with multiple witnesses. The facts of the case were presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, who declined to accept charges on the substitute teacher".

The 9-year-old's mom says she's disappointed. "That's not right for any teacher to put their hands on a student at any given time," says Cartwright.

Sheldon ISD released this statement:

"Sheldon ISD was made aware of the parent’s concern regarding the conduct of a substitute teacher and immediately conducted an investigation. Although the district is aware of several inconsistencies and inaccurate portrayals of this event, the district concluded the high standards set by Sheldon ISD were not met. Sheldon ISD took additional precautions and informed ESS, our third-party substitute provider, that this particular substitute will not be able to work in Sheldon ISD schools. At the parent’s request, the school district referred the investigation to the school resource officer who is affiliated with the Harris County police department. It is our understanding no further action was taken on their part".

"I don't believe it is enough that she just can't teach in the district anymore," says Quanell X.

Cartwright says her son was suffering pain in his neck, elbow and back, so she took him to the Emergency Room to make sure he wasn't seriously injured.