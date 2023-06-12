Intoxicated man steals truck, runs from Rosenberg police

article

One man is behind bars after stealing a truck and running from Rosenberg police over the weekend.

27-year-old Brandon Villarreal is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.

It all started on Saturday around 1 p.m. when authorities responded to a call about a suspicious male at Travis Park.

Officials said the male subject, later identified as Villarreal, was reportedly approaching people that were near the Splash Pad area of the park and appeared to be intoxicated.

While officers were responding, Villarreal walked to a nearby church, where he approached a woman and asked for a ride, but was refused.

That's when Villarreal entered the woman's unoccupied truck and drove away without her consent.

After a search of the area, Rosenberg police were able to locate Villarreal who was on foot near the 1200 block of Damon Street.

Following a short foot pursuit, Villarreal was arrested and appeared to have been under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Rosenberg police added they are aware of the social media attention surrounding the incident. If you have any information related to a crime that occurred at Travis Park by Villarreal, you're asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (832) 595-3720. Police added they are reviewing surveillance footage from the area on the day of the incident to ensure all appropriate charges are filed.