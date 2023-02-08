If you're having issues with your Instagram account, don't worry the app is just having issues…again.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Instagram began experiencing outages according to Downdetector. Around 3 p.m., more than 7,000 users reported having outages with their accounts.

SOCIAL MEDIA: 13 is too young to join social media, US surgeon general says

Users began rushing to Twitter to find many other people were experiencing the same problem. The conversation led to #instagramdown trending on Twitter.

People shared their issues with the app, ranging from having to repost their stories multiple times to having low engagement on posts.

However, they soon discovered they were having issues with their Twitter as well.

Several people on the app reported they were getting notifications saying they reached their daily tweet limit and the app had crashed.

Downdetector reported more than 8,000 users were having outages on Wednesday.

Facebook was also experiencing issues as well. Downdetector reported more than 11,000 users had issues with their accounts on Wednesday.

The last time Instagram was reportedly having outages was Jan. 27.

Click here to see the Instagram outages reported on Downdetector.

Click here to see the Facebook outages reported on Downdetector.

Click here to see the Twitter outages reported on Downdetector.