Inmate dies at Galveston County Jail after being tased, sheriff says

The Brief The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died at the Galveston County Jail, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset. Officials said the inmate, Saul Vargas', behavior caused deputies to have to move him. Authorities stated force had to be used including a tazer.



An investigation is now underway after an inmate died at the Galveston County Jail, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

Officials said an inmate's behavior caused deputies to have to move him.

SUGGESTED: Harding Street raid trial: Officer breaks down in court, reveals new details about body cam

The inmate, identified as Saul Vargas, was tazed by authorities as the sheriff stated force had to be used.

Saul Vargas (Source: Galveston County Sheriffs Office)

Authorities stated Vargas was found unresponsive around 30 minutes later in the cell.

CPR was conducted on Vargas, but he was later pronounced dead.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Vargas had been in the jail for eight days after being arrested for evading arrest and burglary of motor vehicles.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.