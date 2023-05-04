Expand / Collapse search

Infant drowns in southwest Houston bathtub, police investigating

Houston
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after an infant drowned in a bathtub in southwest Houston.

Details are limited, but authorities said the incident occurred on the 6300 block of West Bellfort just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening. 

Officials said a child was found unresponsive in a bathtub. 

The infant was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 