Indigo Ranch residents regain water after outage, but now face boil notice

Residents who live in Indigo Ranch got their water back Wednesday afternoon, but now they're under a boil water notice.

Collin Scherer is one of many Indigo Ranch residents who spent most of last week with no water.

"It's not fun," he said. "We've got to try to plan ahead."

"It was kind of scary, especially with the horses here," said Indigo Ranch resident, Cara Magliocco. "We had no power. I couldn't keep them in the barn with fans, they had to be turned out."

"We have to water the chickens and the dogs with bottled water we have to purchase. We don't shower, luckily we have the pool, that's all we can do," said Indigo Ranch resident, Amanda Muhlbeier. "Using the restroom has to be filled with water from the pool."

Aqua Water has a generator for the water plant, but it wasn't hooked up.

"For about the last four years, I've been trying to get them to have an emergency backup generator permanently," said Collin.

In a response, Aqua Water says the generator was scheduled to go live last week and then Beryl struck.

A portable generator was brought in, but it ran out of fuel. Collin says it happens a lot.

"I would say quarterly," he said.

"This has happened multiple times this year," said Cara.

"They'll tell somebody that it's been taken care of when it hasn't or there is no service report when there's no water still," said Amanda. "It's just so many conflicting things."

"It takes days sometimes to get any action out here," said Collin.

"I would like them to communicate with us better. I would like for them to make sure the generator was actually hooked up. If it's not hooked up, then just communicate that with us," Cara said.

In a statement to FOX 26, Aqua Texas said, "Below is a timeline of water service restoration for the Indigo Ranch community. While we are not required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to have a generator at this system, due to its size, our team knows the importance of system resiliency and placed a permanent generator at the water plant proactively. Installation of the generator had taken months of planning. The permanent generator was scheduled to come online the week Hurricane Beryl struck. The hook-up was postponed and a portable generator was placed in the meantime, until the permanent generator was connected on Friday, July 12.