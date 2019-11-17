In wake of deadly Saugus shooting students in Pasadena write words of encouragement on every locker

article

A day after the deadly school shooting at Saugus High School, students at Pasadena High came together to spread a little bit of kindness and love.

On Friday students say they were greeted by words of encouragement – notes that were placed on every single locker.

The notes had sayings like “Never Give Up”, "The World Needs You", "You are Loved", and “You are Not Alone." In a post online the school said the messages were done by students for students.

“Never forget that we are here for you. In light of recent events if you want to speak to someone there is support on campus,” the school’s Facebook page stated.

