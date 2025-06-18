Immigrants fear arrest by ICE after asylum hearings

The Brief Many immigrants fear attending their asylum court hearings due to the risk of case dismissal and subsequent arrest by ICE agents. A Mexican native in Houston, who has lived in the U.S. for over 20 years, faced potential separation from his family after his relief application was denied, but was helped by his attorney to avoid detention. Immigration attorneys advise attending court hearings despite fears, as missing them could result in a minimum five-year ban from the country.



Many immigrants are afraid to attend their asylum court hearings, fearing their cases will be dismissed, and they will be arrested by ICE agents. This was the reality for one man in Houston, whose case was denied.

What they're saying:

The man, a Mexican native who has lived in the U.S. for over 20 years, feared separation from his family. Due to safety concerns, he requested anonymity.

"It's scary for my family and me," he said. "After the court, my children and family were terrified."

Across the country, immigrants face similar situations. They attend their asylum hearings, only to have their cases dismissed and find ICE agents waiting outside to arrest them.

"I was surprised because ICE was outside trying to take me," he said. "My lawyer helped me avoid detention."

In this case, while his relief application was denied, his case was not dismissed.

Ezinne Okoko, Head of the Appeals Department, explained, "This case is still in court proceedings, and he reserved the appeal. When you reserve a substantial appeal, there's a stay of removal, meaning they cannot be removed, though they can be detained."

The man is a father of three and the sole breadwinner for his family.

"I support my family, pay my taxes, and take no government assistance," he said.

Despite the fear, immigration attorneys advise attending court hearings, even if cases are dismissed.

"There is relief you can still get if you're afraid of returning to your home country," Okoko said. "Express and articulate that fear. Don't be afraid to speak up."