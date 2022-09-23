article

One woman is out on bond after being charged for operating an illegal game room in north Harris County.

According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4, a search warrant was executed on the illegal game room located in the 11000 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in response to complaints of illegal gambling at the location.

Officials said an undercover investigation was conducted after receiving tips, and it was learned that illegal gambling was occurring in the business.

As a result, investigators seized over $8,000 in illegal gambling proceeds and illegal gaming devices, along with documentation supporting illegal gambling within the establishment, was seized.

Jennifer Nguyen was charged with operating a gambling facility with a permit.

"If you know or suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact our dispatch at (281) 376-3472 or online at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously," Herman said.

Bond for Nguyen was set at $100.