IH-610 North Loop Eastbound at Ella reopened following deadly crash
article
HOUSTON - UPDATE: Houston police have reopened the roadway following a deadly crash on Friday night.
No additional details have been released.
----------------------
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of I-610 North Loop eastbound at Ella due to a deadly crash.
According to Houston police, the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. Friday night.
Details are limited, but officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.