IH-610 North Loop Eastbound at Ella reopened following deadly crash

UPDATE: Houston police have reopened the roadway following a deadly crash on Friday night.

No additional details have been released.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of I-610 North Loop eastbound at Ella due to a deadly crash.

According to Houston police, the crash occurred just after 6:45 p.m. Friday night.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

