Idalia’s tropical threats still pummel Southeast after leaving trail of damage from historic landfall

Cleanup efforts are underway from Florida to the Carolinas one day after powerful Hurricane Idalia made landfall and left a trail of destruction from blasting the region with destructive winds , a powerful storm surge and flooding from torrential rain.

The storm made a historically-rare landfall in Keaton Beach along Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph that spawned tornadoes , brought down trees and power lines and ripped the roofs away from homes and buildings across the region.

POWER OF HURRICANE IDALIA'S STORM SURGE SEEN IN DEVASTATING BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE PHOTOS

Image 1 of 14 ▼ People walk in flood waters past a store that has a broken window after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power throughout the Southeast. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said before the storm that more than 30,000 line workers were standing by ready to respond to power outage reports.

The work to pick up the pieces after the monster storm began almost immediately. By Thursday morning, all state bridges had been inspected and given the green light, including the Cedar Key Bridge, which allowed important resources to be moved into locations that were slammed by the storm, DeSantis said.

IDALIA TRACKER: LIVE RADAR UPDATES, POWER OUTAGES, WATCHES, WARNINGS

Dozens of rescues made in Florida after Hurricane Idalia

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it helped evacuate more than 60 people from flooded homes within the Hudson area, with deputies braving Hurricane Idalia’s wrath to patrol the streets.

VIDEOS CAPTURE DRASTIC BEFORE-AND-AFTER SHOTS OF IDALIA'S LANDFALL

St. Petersburg officials said more than 75 people were rescued there from areas that saw flooding during the Idalia, with boats being used to evacuate those who became trapped.

HURRICANE IDALIS TOPPLES 100-YEAR-OLD OAK TREE ONTO FLORIDA RON DESANTIS' MANSION

Big Bend takes brunt of Hurricane Idalia's landfall

The effects of Hurricane Idalia were felt all along Florida’s west coast as the monster storm approached from the Gulf of Mexico.

Time lapse video recorded in Cedar Key, about 60 miles south from where Idalia made landfall, showed the calm before the storm along the coast. But as the hurricane continued to advance, the water rose and waves began to crash on shore.

A poorly placed car is seen sitting adjacent to the coast before the storm, but as the water rose and angry waves continued to batter the area that car eventually was picked up by the storm surge and it floated away. The video continues and shows that the water rise during the height of the storm - eventually reaching a record 6.96 feet above tide level.

Another video shows the powerful hurricane-force winds within Idalia’s eyewall as it roared ashore in Perry, Florida, snapping trees and sending debris flying through the air like missiles.

The impact from the wind also began to heavily damage homes in Perry.

"So, the top of the roof just caved in on me and my three kids and my grandson," Perry resident Belond Thomas said. "My daughter is pregnant. She’s five months pregnant. So, she was laying on the side of the bed where the roof was coming in and it fell on her. But I was able to pull her out of it."

The Category 3 winds created a massive storm surge that sent walls of water into Florida's Gulf Coast, including a surge several feet deep at where the storm made landfall in Keaton Beach.

Deep storm surges were reported in Horseshoe Beach and Steinhatchee.

Farther south in the Tampa Bay area, officials had warned people to stay away from the beach in Clearwater, Florida, as a storm surge inundated the coast . The storm surge in Tampa Bay and Clearwater reached more than 3 feet by early Wednesday morning, with more water rushing in during the high tide.

Tornado spawned by Idalia tosses car in South Carolina

In addition to the ferocious winds and swells of storm surge, Hurricane Idalia spawned strong thunderstorms across cities from Florida to the Carolinas, and some even produced flash flooding and tornadoes.

A jaw-dropping video recorded in Goose Creek , South Carolina, showed a tornado crossing a road and picking up a car before spinning it in the air and slamming it back down onto the roadway. Police reported only minor injuries.

The tornado was one of several reports of waterspouts and funnel clouds in South Carolina, but so far was the only reported incident where a touchdown happened as of Wednesday afternoon.

Idalia floods the Southeast with heavy rains, more storm surge

Hurricane Idalia led to numerous reports of flooding across the region from Georgia to the Carolinas.

Charleston , South Carolina, was also slammed with a storm surge due to Idalia . Winds of up to 40 mph pushed water from the Atlantic Ocean onto city streets, and the National Weather Service said Wednesday evening that water breached the Charleston Batters, the seawall in Charleston.

Major coastal flooding was also reported in downtown Charleston and Edisto Beach. Water levels eventually reached their 5th-highest levels on record in town, and highest since Hurricane Irma in 1997.

In Georgia, it wasn't water from the ocean but from the skies that caused problems. A rare Flash Flood Emergency was also issued in Valdosta , Georgia, as Idalia dropped more than 7 inches of rain in hours, leading to the town's wettest day in more than 20 years and reports of water rescues as flooding affected homes.

Idalia's winds gusting over 65 mph and rain also uprooted trees across the city and damaged businesses.

What's next for Tropical Storm Idalia?

The latest with Tropical Storm Idalia. (FOX Weather)

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Tropical Storm Idalia located about 65 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina. The tropical storm has winds of 60 mph and it was moving off to the east-northeast at 20 mph.

That general motion is expected to continue through Thursday morning before Idalia begins to move east and then east-southeast later in the day and continue through Saturday.

The forecast track of Tropical Storm Idalia. (FOX Weather)

On that track, Idalia will move off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday and will move over the western Atlantic Ocean into the weekend.

Little change in strength is expected on Thursday, but gradual weakening is expected on Friday and Saturday.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest on Hurricane Idalia.

Get the latest updates at FOXWeather.com