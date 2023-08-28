Houston-area storm chasers driving to Florida for Idalia landfall

As evacuations begin in Florida, a group of Houston-area meteorologists are driving to Florida to document the storm and offer help.

"I chase hurricanes and tornados all over the U.S. and Canada," said Landon Schaeffer. "I actually have family in Tampa. I’m hoping it stays away from there for the most part. We’ll be documenting it firsthand and offering a helping hand if someone needs it."

RELATED: Florida prepares for arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane

Schaeffer recorded video from inside Hurricane Ian’s eye in 2022. He’s documented several hurricanes and tornados.

"It’s harrowing, and it’s humbling," said Schaeffer. "That’s why we do it, so we can document it, and improve forecast."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Idalia is forecasted to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a major category 3 hurricane. Heavy rain, strong winds, and a storm surge up to 11 feet is possible.

On Monday, power crews and volunteers could be seen at Texas gas stations along I-10 already heading East to help.

As for the Houston storm chasers, they know the power of hurricanes and take them seriously. They hope people follow all warnings and stay safe.

"I’m not [crazy], I promise," said Schaeffer. "I promise I’m not. Everybody has a passion. Some people like golf, others like tennis, I just like weather. I like storm chasing."