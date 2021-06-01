Iconic 'Be Someone' graffiti could be gone for good

The "Be Someone" graffiti on the I-45 North bridge near Downtown Houston has been defaced again.

It's happened several times over the past year, but this time it might not be repaired.

The Instagram account "Be Someone" posted something that sounds a lot like a goodbye.

Writing in part, "Even if we don't paint the bridge anymore, we will continue to put in work and we'll see where the road leads."

The street art first showed up in 2012 and since then as become synonymous with the city.

Cardi B, gifted Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion a handbag with the phrase painted on it.

The image is often seen on clothing, jewelry, hand bags, even tattoos.

