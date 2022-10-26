Icon of the Seas: Bookings now open on Royal Caribbean's mega cruise ship, and water park at sea

Royal Caribbeans' newest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, does not set sail until January 2024, but those eager to be among the first to experience the ship and its six water slides, including reportedly the world's tallest slide at sea, can book reservations now.

Bookings opened on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and can be made at www.royalcaribbean.com/icon-of-the-seas.

Touted as the world's largest cruise ship at 1,198 feet long – Icon of the Seas boasts the "largest water park at sea," six water slides, including a free-fall slide; seven pools and nine whirlpools, eight "neighborhoods," a 55-foot indoor water fall, and some 40 bars, restaurants, and nightlife activities, according to a news release.

The ship has 20 totals decks, 18 of which are guest decks, 2,805 staterooms, and the ability to accommodate 7,600 guests.

Image 1 of 33 ▼ A first look inside Royal Caribbean's new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, which will boast seven pools, nine whirlpools, a huge water park with six slides, including a free-fall slide, and 40 bars, restaurants and other nightlife options. Photos via Royal Caribbean/handouts.

The ship will sail year-round out of Miami, Florida, on seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages, including stops at Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.