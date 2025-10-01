ICE, Harris County officials searching for suspect on the run

The Brief Harris County law enforcement are helping ICE and Montgomery County law enforcement in a search for a suspect. Authorities say the suspect fled from a traffic pursuit. The suspect has not been located by authorities, but has been identified.



Harris County law enforcement are helping ICE and Montgomery County law enforcement in a search for a suspect who ran from authorities in an area near The Woodlands.

Suspect evades law enforcement

Constable Mark Herman reported his agency was assisting with a search in the 8300 block of Augusta Pines after a suspect fled from a traffic pursuit.

According to authorities, the male suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark shirt and shorts who went westbound from across Kuykendahl Road toward the high school.

Constable K-9 units and a drone helped with the search and a police perimeter was set for a while before it collapsed.

The suspect has not been located by authorities, but has been identified.