Expand / Collapse search

ICE, Harris County officials searching for suspect on the run

By
Published  October 1, 2025 1:27pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Harris County law enforcement are helping ICE and Montgomery County law enforcement in a search for a suspect.
    • Authorities say the suspect fled from a traffic pursuit.
    • The suspect has not been located by authorities, but has been identified.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County law enforcement are helping ICE and Montgomery County law enforcement in a search for a suspect who ran from authorities in an area near The Woodlands.

Suspect evades law enforcement

Constable Mark Herman reported his agency was assisting with a search in the 8300 block of Augusta Pines after a suspect fled from a traffic pursuit.

According to authorities, the male suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a dark shirt and shorts who went westbound from across Kuykendahl Road toward the high school.

Constable K-9 units and a drone helped with the search and a police perimeter was set for a while before it collapsed.

The suspect has not been located by authorities, but has been identified.

The Source: Information provided by 

Crime and Public Safety