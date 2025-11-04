ICE Houston arrests suspected MS-13 gang member stuck on local business sign

article

The Brief A suspected MS-13 gang member, Marlon Odir Gomez Hernandez, was arrested by ICE in the Houston area after attempting to flee custody. The 29-year-old climbed onto a business sign after running through a ceiling, where he became stuck and was then safely removed by ICE officers. Gomez Hernandez, a native of El Salvador, was previously arrested there in 2022 on aggravated extortion charges with six other suspected MS-13 members.



A suspected MS-13 gang member who is in the U.S. illegally was arrested by federal immigration agents after he became stuck on a business sign in the Houston area while trying to flee custody, officials said.

Stuck on a business sign

The backstory:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Marlon Odir Gomez Hernandez, a 29-year-old native of El Salvador, on October 27. Gomez Hernandez was encountered during a targeted enforcement operation in the Houston area and immediately attempted to escape.

According to ICE, the man ran into a laundromat, climbed through the ceiling to reach the roof, and then moved onto the business's sign, where he became stuck. ICE officers successfully removed him safely.

Dig deeper:

Gomez Hernandez had allegedly entered the U.S. illegally on an unknown date after being arrested in El Salvador in January 2022, along with six other suspected MS-13 members, on charges of aggravated extortion.

What's next:

He is currently being held at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe pending the resolution of his immigration proceedings.

What they're saying:

"Once again, an illegal alien put the local community in danger by recklessly fleeing from ICE officers who were simply enforcing immigration laws that have been on the books for decades," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford. "Unfortunately, this has become a daily occurrence for our officers here in Houston thanks to the violent rhetoric being spewed by elected officials encouraging illegal aliens to resist enforcement of the same laws they established."