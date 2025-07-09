ICE chase: Man intentionally chases down ICE vehicle causing damage, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is in custody after authorities said he intentionally chased down an ICE vehicle.
What we know:
Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 said constable deputies assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement to capture a male suspect in the 5300 block of FM 1960 Road East.
Authorities said the man caused damage to the ICE vehicle.
Image 1 of 3
▼
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the suspect or what charges he is facing.
The Source: Information from Harris County Constable Precinct 4.