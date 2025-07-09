Expand / Collapse search

ICE chase: Man intentionally chases down ICE vehicle causing damage, authorities say

Published  July 9, 2025 5:15pm CDT
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is in custody after authorities said he intentionally chased down an ICE vehicle.

What we know:

Officials with Harris County Precinct 4 said constable deputies assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement to capture a male suspect in the 5300 block of FM 1960 Road East. 

Authorities said the man caused damage to the ICE vehicle. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the suspect or what charges he is facing. 

The Source: Information from Harris County Constable Precinct 4. 

