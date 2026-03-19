IAH TSA wait times: Travelers experiencing long lines, check wait times

The Brief Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston is seeing a nearly 3-hour long wait to get through TSA screenings. Staffing shortages are ongoing amid the partial government shutdown. You can check wait times below.



As the partial government shutdown is ongoing, staffing shortages are still having an impact on TSA wait times at Bush Airport.

According to officials, the current wait time to get through TSA at Bush's Terminal E is three hours long. To check on security wait times, click here.

The fly2houston website shows a more than an hour wait at Terminal A and C.

Check wait times at Bush Airport.

Partial government shutdown

According to an online Shutdown Tracker, the federal government has been under a partial shutdown since Feb. 13.

The shutdown is related to a stop in funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to FOX News reports, despite Kristi Noem's removal as DHS Secretary, Congressional Democrats continue to block funding for the agency in hopes to make changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Reports say the House will be out for a week and the Senate won't be able to advance any funding legislation, so the shutdown is guaranteed to continue for some time.