IAH Subway: Subway train at Bush Intercontinental Airport to be back in service early Friday morning

Good news for travelers at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The subway, that was recently shut down for advance construction of the new international terminal, will be back up and running at 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to airport officials.

Officials said the work that was supposed to take seven days only took four days.

Airport officials said the shuttle buses that were moving passengers between terminals will stop as the subway will service all five terminals.