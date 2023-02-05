IAH subway: Subway train connecting all terminals temporarily closed

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) announced their subway train will be temporarily out of service starting Monday.

If you plan on traveling through IAH, be aware. Starting on Monday at 12:30 a.m., the subway train connecting all five terminals pre-security will be out of service for up to seven days for advance construction of the new international terminal.

The Houston Airport System says the major piece of new construction is the International Central Processor, which will house new ticket counters, baggage claims, and a modern 17-lane security checkpoint. It will apparently be one of the largest in the country.

On Monday the subway train controllers will be relocated to accommodate the reinforcement of critical support infrastructure for the new ICP.

If you are flying out of IAH during this time, the airport system wants you to know:

Houston Airports is designating ecopark buses to serve as inter-terminal shuttles that will run on a continuous loop. The shuttle will not stop at Terminal E.

The tunnel walkway, in which the tunnel operates, will remain open to allow passengers to walk from terminal to terminal, with an average of six minutes between terminals. Escalators, elevators and stairs will remain accessible.

The Skyway will remain operational to move guests between all five terminals post-security.

You can find a more detailed release about this temporary closure of the subway train here.