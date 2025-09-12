I-45 northbound lanes shut down near Airtex after major crash: HCSO
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - All northbound lanes of I-45 in north Houston have been shut down after a major crash on Friday afternoon, according to Constable Mark Herman.
Deputies with Constable Herman's Office are in the 13900 block of the North Freeway near Airtex for a crash.
At this time, details are limited, but all northbound lanes have been closed by emergency crews, officials report.
Drivers should look for alternate routes as there will be delays.