I-45 northbound lanes shut down near Airtex after major crash: HCSO

All northbound lanes of I-45 in north Houston have been shut down after a major crash on Friday afternoon, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Deputies with Constable Herman's Office are in the 13900 block of the North Freeway near Airtex for a crash.

At this time, details are limited, but all northbound lanes have been closed by emergency crews, officials report.

Drivers should look for alternate routes as there will be delays.