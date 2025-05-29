One person is dead after a major crash involving multiple vehicles in north Houston on Thursday.

According to Houston TranStar, all northbound lanes of I-45 North after N Main Street are shutdown.

At least five vehicles were involved in the incident, killing one person, officials report.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ I-45 crash at North Main (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

The Houston Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities are diverting traffic off at North Main at this time.

We will continue to update this article as more information is made available.