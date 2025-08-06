Houston crash: Vehicle gets stuck under 18-wheeler, catches fire

A man is alive after his vehicle became stuck underneath an 18-wheeler and caught fire while on I-45 North Freeway, Houston police report.

Lexus stuck underneath semi-truck

The backstory:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant R. Willkens says the crash happened while a Lexus and semi-truck were going northbound near 610 and I-45 in north Houston.

The driver of the Lexus told authorities when they swerved to avoid something in the roadway, his vehicle was pushed underneath the box trailer of the 18-wheeler. Police say the driver tried to get the truck driver's attention, but it wasn't working.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

A second person driving past saw the trapped Lexus and got the semi-truck driver's attention to let him know what was happening.

They both pulled over near I-45 and Crosstimbers and helped get the Lexus driver out just before the Lexus caught fire.

Hoiuston Fire Department was called to the scene, and they were able to quickly put the fire out.

No one has been reported injured.