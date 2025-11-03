I-10 East Freeway reopens at Cedar Lane in Channelview after chase

article

The I-10 East Freeway was temporarily shut down Monday morning when a chase came to an end near Channelview. One person was detained.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man led deputies on a short pursuit, but he was stopped with a PIT maneuver.

The sheriff’s office says he initially refused to exit, but a few minutes later he was detained.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the PIT maneuver, officials say.

The I-10 East Freeway was shut down in both directions at Cedar Lane in east Harris County while authorities took the man into custody. The westbound lanes reopened around 11:50 a.m. and eastbound lanes reopened around 11:58 a.m.

The man's identity has not been released. It's unclear what prompted the chase.