I-10 East Freeway reopens at Cedar Lane in Channelview after chase
HOUSTON - The I-10 East Freeway was temporarily shut down Monday morning when a chase came to an end near Channelview. One person was detained.
What we know:
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man led deputies on a short pursuit, but he was stopped with a PIT maneuver.
The sheriff’s office says he initially refused to exit, but a few minutes later he was detained.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the PIT maneuver, officials say.
Local perspective:
The I-10 East Freeway was shut down in both directions at Cedar Lane in east Harris County while authorities took the man into custody. The westbound lanes reopened around 11:50 a.m. and eastbound lanes reopened around 11:58 a.m.
What we don't know:
The man's identity has not been released. It's unclear what prompted the chase.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Houston Transtar.