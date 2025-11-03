Expand / Collapse search

I-10 East Freeway reopens at Cedar Lane in Channelview after chase

Updated  November 3, 2025 1:37pm CST
The Brief

    • Traffic was temporarily shut down in both directions on the I-10 East Freeway on Monday morning.
    • Both directions have reopened.
    • Deputies say a chase ended on the freeway.

HOUSTON - The I-10 East Freeway was temporarily shut down Monday morning when a chase came to an end near Channelview. One person was detained.

Chase ends on I-10

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man led deputies on a short pursuit, but he was stopped with a PIT maneuver.

The sheriff’s office says he initially refused to exit, but a few minutes later he was detained.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the PIT maneuver, officials say.

Local perspective:

The I-10 East Freeway was shut down in both directions at Cedar Lane in east Harris County while authorities took the man into custody. The westbound lanes reopened around 11:50 a.m. and eastbound lanes reopened around 11:58 a.m.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released. It's unclear what prompted the chase.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Houston Transtar.

