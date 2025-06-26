The Brief A man died in a crash on the I-10 East Freeway in Channelview on Wednesday night. Deputies say he crashed a Prius into the back of a crash truck that was part of a construction crew. The driver of the crash truck was taken to an emergency room for minor pains, officials say.



A man is dead after crashing into a truck that was part of a construction crew on the East Freeway late Wednesday night near Channelview, deputies say.

Deadly crash on I-10

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the I-10 East Freeway near Sheldon Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a construction crew was on the service road, about to enter the main lanes, and two crash trucks were in the main lanes to prevent traffic as the crew entered.

Deputies say a man in a Prius rear-ended one of the crash trucks. He did not survive his injuries. No one else was in the car.

The driver of the crash truck was taken to an emergency room with minor pains, deputies say.

What we don't know:

The identities of the drivers are not known at this time.

What's next:

The investigation continues.