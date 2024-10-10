The Brief A hydrogen sulfide leak was reported at PEMEX Deer Park refinery. The gas is colorless, highly toxic and flammable, and has been described as having a "rotten egg" smell. Hydrogen sulfide can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, eye irritation, headache, dizziness, and more.



A hydrogen sulfide leak was reported at PEMEX Deer Park refinery on Thursday evening which has left one person dead, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless, highly toxic, and flammable gas with a characteristic foul odor, often described as smelling like rotten eggs, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

RELATED: PEMEX Deer Park: Deadly incident involving Hydrogen Sulfide release reported, shelter-in-place ordered

The gas occurs naturally in various environments, particularly in areas where organic matter is decaying, such as sewers, oil and gas wells, and manure pits. It’s also a used or can be produced as part of various industries such as oil and gas refining, mining, and petroleum refining, natural gas extraction, and wastewater treatment.

According to OSHA, hydrogen sulfide is one of the leading causes of workplace gas inhalation deaths in the United States.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Even at a low concentration, the gas is highly flammable and toxic. Being heavier than air, it can accumulate in low-lying or poorly ventilated areas like sewers, manure pits, and manholes. After long exposure, it can dull the sense of smell, making it hard to detect, and impact unprepared workers.

Symptoms of breathing in hydrogen sulfide can include fatigue, coughing, eye irritation, headache, shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, and staggering. Very high concentration exposure can cause death.