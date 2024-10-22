Husband and wife in jail, charged with trying to kidnap and kill the man she cheated with

The Brief Omar Bishtawi and Hana Alolaimi, a married couple and parents of three, are charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault against Alolaimi's lover. The couple planned and executed an attack on the victim at a Chick-fil-A in West Houston, resulting in the boyfriend being shot twice but surviving. The judge has set a high bond for both, with $200,000 for Bishtawi and $150,000 for Alolaimi, underlining the severity of the crime.



A judge has set high bonds for a Houston husband and wife who are accused of trying to kill the man she was having an affair with.

Omar Bishtawi and Hana Alolaimi are husband and wife. They are parents to three kids and Houston police say they are now also criminals. According to details that came out in court, the couple tried to kidnap and kill the man she was cheating with.

"It's alleged you are both married to other people and when the complaining witness' wife found out about the relationship the complaining witness broke off the relationship," says a judge as he's reading probable cause to the couple.

That, however, wasn't the end of it. According to court records, 35-year-old Hana Alolaimi and her husband, 48-year-old Uber driver Omar Bishtawi, went to a West Houston Chick-fil-A and waited for the man she had been cheating with, a Doordash driver, to arrive.

"It's alleged that you gestured to the complaining witness and the complaining witness got into your vehicle. You tried to drive off with the complaining witness, although the complaining witness told you he had a delivery and could not go. Your husband jumped out from under a curtain that was in the back seat of the vehicle, put the complaining witness in a choke hold and pressed a firearm against the complaining witness' head. The complaining witness tried to get away, and your husband shot the complaining witness two times," the judge explains.

The gunfire and attempted kidnapping, according to court documents, happened at the same Chick-fil-A where the wife and her boyfriend would meet and then the two, according to court records, would drive behind the nearby Target to be alone.

The couple "has three children ages 13, 10 and 7 years old," says a woman in open court during the Probable Cause hearing.

The boyfriend was shot in the thigh and in his foot and survived.

The husband and wife are both charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault. He's being held on a $200,000 bond. Her bond has been set at $150,000.