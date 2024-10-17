Husband accused of strangling pregnant wife gets $1M bond

Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, has his bond set after being accused of killing his pregnant wife, Christa Gilley, in their Houston Heights home on Oct.7.

Gilley appeared in court in Harris County on Thursday where his bond was set at $1 million. The conditions of his bond include turning in his passport, no contact with Christa Gilley's family, including his children, no drugs, alcohol, firearms, and GPS monitoring.

He initially claimed his wife committed suicide, but medical examiners determined her injuries were consistent with strangulation. Court documents allege Gilley intentionally applied pressure to her neck and upper back, causing both her death and the death of their unborn child. Christa was nine weeks pregnant.

The community held a vigil in Christa's honor on Tuesday.