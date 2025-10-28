'Survivor's remorse': Jamaican Houstonians react to Hurricane Melissa making landfall

The Brief Jamacian natives Stephan Anderson and Oral Cockett lost their connection with loved ones on WhatsApp right before and during our interview Tuesday afternoon. Romar Rose, Chef at Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, shares how he also lost connection with family on Tuesday morning. Local Jamaican radio personality Christopher Chung for Stylz FM shares details on island conditions hours before the storm hit.



Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 storm, slamming into Jamaica, leaving Houstonians with ties and loved ones on the island watching from afar nervously. They tell us it’s hard for them to be so far away from family during this time.

Hurricane Melissa: Jamaicans in Houston react

What they're saying:

We were with Oral Cockett, a manager at Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, and Stephan Anderson, CEO of iLoveBeingCaribbean, when both men realized they lost connection on WhatsApp with some of their loved ones on the island.

"I was speaking to them earlier. It wasn't too bad at that time. There was a little bit of flooding, there was a breeze, but they still had signal," Cockett said.

"It’s somewhat surreal. If we were to find a word, it would be ‘survivor’s remorse,'" said Anderson. "You wish that there was more that you can do, but all we can do right now is just wait and see," Anderson said.

Cockett told FOX 26 he is working in Houston because of a work visa, and he is set to head back to Jamaica soon. He is unsure what he will be going home to, but he has been in contact with his family who were prepared before the storm hit.

"They were saying they have enough back-up water, things like that. A little before the storm came, they were pruning trees, moving things that might become airborne during the storm, things like that," said Cockett. "My time here will be expired in November, so I almost made it through the entire season without a hurricane. I’m the person who they call on, my family, my friends, my spouse. If there is any emergency, fix anything, move anything, move anyone, and I am not there, so it's kind of rough."

We spoke with Stephan Anderson on Monday ahead of Hurricane Melissa’s landfall, and he tells us that looking at the live images today, including some during our interview, things became more surreal.

Anderson is also in touch with loved ones on the island, including his sister, who he says works in healthcare, and she is working a 36-hour shift.

"I think yesterday I was a little bit more positive, hopeful that it probably would have weakened a little bit or maybe even shift a little bit, and it did shift a little bit but not enough to where the island was spared," said Anderson," The hospitals so far are up and running. We haven't heard anything about any of them that have lost power or about the ability to care for the community."

"I have friends [in Jamaica]. One who I was speaking to sent me a video of what he was seeing," Anderson said. "Where they are in the west, closer to the coastline, they are worried about storm surges, and the reports they are getting from the Office of Disaster Preparedness are reports of upwards of 13 feet, and it can go in as afar as 40 miles inland."

Anderson and Cockett say they are hopeful that everyone on the island will be okay.

Romar Rose, a chef at Golden Krust, says his family is in an area near where Hurricane Melissa made landfall. Rose said his family lives in a hilly area, so he is not too worried about the flooding, but he is worried about the wind damage.

"I lost connection with families back there because the electricity went out, so I’m just waiting to see or hear," said Rose. "It’s going to be tough if it really gets bad and, without the water, electricity, and simple things, our lives will be changed for weeks."

Before landfall

Local perspective:

A Jamaican radio host on the island spoke with FOX 26 about conditions an hour before the storm hit.

We spoke with Christopher Chung on Monday about the conditions ahead of Melissa’s landfall Tuesday, but just hours before, we checked in with him again.

On Monday, we were able to chat with Chung via Zoom but on Tuesday, we could only chat with him on a spotty cell phone call due to lack of service.

"I’m on the North East section of the island in a town called Port Antonio. We are actually waiting for the storm to exit and that’s when we will be affected by the storm," Chung said. "We don’t have any electricity right now and the phone signal is messed up at the moment. The internet is limited, and the data is very limited right now."

Chung said that he and others are adhering to warnings and messages from local authorities to stay safe.

"It’s good that everyone is staying inside. I haven’t heard a car, I haven’t heard anything outside all morning, so I assume everyone is taking this thing serious in my community," said Chung.