Houstonians with ties to Jamaica share thoughts ahead of Hurricane Melissa landfall

The Brief Stephan Anderson, CEO of iLoveBeingCaribbean, shares thoughts and concerns ahead of Hurricane Melissa’s landfall in Jamaica. K Omari Fullerton, Honorary Consul of Jamaica, shares concerns and Jamaican government plans ahead of landfall. Local Jamaican Radio Host Christopher Chung with Stylez FM gives us a look inside conditions currently on the island.



Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, is barreling towards Jamaica. Houstonians with ties to the island are giving us more insight into what’s to come.

Honorary Consul of Jamaica Fullerton discusses preparations

K Omari Fullerton, Honorary Consul of Jamaica who resides in Houston, says he is concerned for the island, but he is confident it is working to make sure people are safe.

"First, we met this morning, I met with the ambassador and the Consulate general in Miami. Basically all the leadership team in the United States," said Fullerton." We just encourage them to make sure they go to safe shelters, go into higher area. Fullerton says he has seen the devastation of a category 5 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and he is praying that does not happen to Jamaica. He tells FOX 26 he has family in areas that are at risk, including aunts in their 80s and 90s.

He said it’s important people on the island follow all instructions from the local government.

"The areas that are flat in Jamaica, you want to go to a shelter. That’s the first thing that we have to do as far as safety, preserving life," said Fullerton. "They are preparing, JPS, Jamacia Public Services, they are preparing to restore power, they are preparing for distribution of food and necessary items for people who suffer and we are coordinating different groups in the United States and in Jamacia."

Houstonian has loved ones on island

Also in Houston, Stephon Anderson, CEO of iLoveBeingCaribbean, says he too has loved ones on the island who are working to keep the community safe.

"Something about us Jamaicans, whenever there is some type of natural disasters we as Jamaican, we kind of mobilize," said Anderson. "I have a sibling, she works in medicine and they are making sure they are fully stocked and prepared for whatever emergencies may arise. All of them are on 36-hour shifts just to make sure they are fully staffed. Then you have the ones who are working in like transportation who are making sure a lot of essential movements are being made."

Anderson also said that he hopes people don’t put property first."

Our thing is we don’t have a lot of hospitals. Which is why I keep saying people over property because we don’t have the facilities to handle mass casualties," said Anderson, " I just hope that people are cautious on that end and make smart decisions when it comes to their personal life."

He adds that the storm will be damaging and he’s praying his people get out of harm’s way and leave replaceable items behind.

"You can always replace your car, you can always replace all of those things. You can’t replace yourself, your family. Those are the most important things," said Anderson. "Most of the houses will survive, that won’t be the issue because you understand where you live you build accordingly."

Stephon said it’s also important that people lead with LOVE, so if you’d like to help here are a few organizations he and Honorary Council Fullerton are citing as legitimate organizations to donate to:

Groups that iLoveBeingCaribbean work with that support Jamaica and the wider Caribbean Community:

Jamaica Nurses Association

Jamaica Foundation of Houston

Texas Caribbean Chamber of Commerce

Houston Missouri City Domino Club

HHU (Houston Haitians United)

Radio host describes conditions on island

Local radio host Christopher Chung with Stylz FM spoke to FOX 26 about the conditions he’s seeing on the island.

He said that there is no running from the storm and he has been helping his family prepare. He also says that he and his team are part of the news media, and they are working to make sure people have all the information they need to stay safe.

"So people are putting up tarps and boarding up their houses and I went to the hardware store and the supermarket this afternoon and it was busy. There is no bread," said Chung. "Right now it’s raining. The conditions have been getting worse and more heavy rains on and off right now and they say later on it should be getting worse.

Chung also added that the conditions are getting pretty severe when we spoke to him around 1:30 p.m. CST.

"Right now, they are cleaning, they are just cleaning the drains in the town area and where we’re at right now it’s a flood area," said Chung.

"The storm surge is pretty extreme at the moment and it’s only going to get worse and when I saw the images, it supposed to hit on the northeast section of the island, so we are here waiting on it."