Hurricane Lee threatens New England with tropical-storm-force winds, dangerous surf over weekend

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Bermuda as powerful Hurricane Lee continues to churn in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, and as the once Category 5 hurricane gets ready to make a turn to the north, millions of people in New England will need to begin to prepare for potential impacts including possible tropical-storm-force winds, dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents.

A U.S. landfall from Hurricane Lee is not expected as of the latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory and instead, the forecast calls for Lee to hit Canada . But on Monday, land was included in Lee’s forecast cone for the first time in the storm’s history .

Boston had been included in the forecast cone on Monday, but the forecast has since been updated, leaving Cape Cod and Nantucket, Massachusetts in the cone, as well as most of the state of Maine .

THESE ARE THE STRONGEST HURRICANES IN HISTORY

Forecasters expect Hurricane Lee to continue weakening as it moves closer to New England and become extratropical , so for those living in New England the potential impacts will be more like a nor’easter during the winter rather than a land-falling hurricane .

An extratropical cyclone is a system that lost its tropical characteristics. The storm’s energy source is converted from the release of energy from the latent heat of condensation (rising air from warm ocean water) to the clash between warm and cold air masses.

A satellite image of Hurricane Lee on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (NOAA)

"For residents across New England, I would wrap your mind around more of a nor’easter effect, because that’s what we’re going to see," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin . "But because of the positioning, not everyone in the Northeast is going to see something falling from the sky. I mean, New York will likely have a beautiful day on Saturday. But coastal areas of Massachusetts and Maine, they might be close enough to get a little taste of maybe some rain."

And there is the potential for those areas to see tropical-storm-force winds of 40 mph or greater.

TOP 5 STRONGEST HURRICANES EVER RECORDED IN ATLANTIC BASIN

"They do have the potential here for winds," Merwin continued. "Twenty to 40% chance of tropical-storm-force winds extend from the Cape all the way up toward coastal Maine."

Large waves, too, will be slamming up against the shore, bringing the risk of beach erosion and coastal flooding.

Those conditions will also likely have curious residents and visitors make their way to the beach for a look at what Lee could do to the coast, but it’s advised to stay out of the water.

"My concern is looky-loos, right? I mean, I love to look at big waves," Merwin said. "My family is going to be looking at them this weekend, too. But you have to do it in a safe way."

Where is Hurricane Lee?

Where Hurricane Lee is. (FOX Weather)

As of the latest NHC advisory, Hurricane Lee is located about 555 miles south of Bermuda and is moving to the west-northwest at 6 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

What is the forecast track for Hurricane Lee?

Hurricane Lee Forecast Cone. (FOX Weather)

The NHC says Hurricane Lee will continue its slow west-northwest to northwest movement for the next day or so before it begins a turn to the north by the middle of the week. On that track, Lee is expected to pass near but to the west of Bermuda.

The storm is then expected to continue north well off the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast for the rest of the week, reaching Nova Scotia Sunday morning.

What Watches or Warnings are in effect due to Hurricane Lee?

Current Tropical Storm Watches in effect as Hurricane Lee nears Bermuda. (FOX Weather)

The NHC says a Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Bermuda that will remain in effect until further notice.

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical-storm-force winds (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within 48 hours. Those winds may also be accompanied by a storm surge, coastal flooding and/or river flooding.

In addition, the NHC said interests in the Northeast and New England, as well as Atlantic Canada, should continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Lee.

What will Lee's impact be on the East Coast, New England?

Lee's forecast wind field. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Lee is expected to begin to pick up forward speed after it makes its turn to the north, and as it does so the storm’s wind field is expected to grow in size.

The FOX Forecast Center expects Lee’s wind field to extend more than 550 miles across, which would make impacts far-reaching in New England.

HURRICANE LEE LIVE TRACKER: SATELLITES SPAGHETTI COMPUTER MODELS, CONE OF CONCERN AND MORE

Potential wind gusts in eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. (FOX Weather)

Winds could be whipping across eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod as Lee makes its move. Provincetown and Eastham could see winds gusting to 90 mph on Saturday afternoon. Barnstable could see winds gusting to between 70-80 mph while Harwich could see gusts to 60 mph.

"Lee is going to start to undergo extratropical transition where it becomes less like a hurricane and more like a nor’easter, which folks up in New England are familiar with in the colder time of the year," National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan told FOX Weather on Monday. "So, those can be impactful storms, too. Just because it doesn’t look like a classic hurricane – nothing that gets up into this latitude is going to look like a classic hurricane. It’s going to be fast-moving, and it’s going to have hazards extending hundreds of miles from the center, regardless of the track of the center."

Millions of people in New England should be monitoring Hurricane Lee's progress as the storm moves to the north later this week. (FOX Weather)

People living in New England still have a few days to prepare for any potential impacts Lee will have on the region, but time is running out.

And while potential impacts could be seen in all parts of New England, residents along the Massachusetts coast as well as those who live in Maine should pay attention to Lee’s progress and get a plan of action ready to go.