Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen's son arrested for allegedly street racing

Published  January 21, 2026 12:55pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Samuel Rosen, the son of Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, has been arrested and charged with racing on a highway.
    • Rosen is expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The son of Harris County Constable Alan Rosen has been arrested and charged with racing on a highway.

Court documents reveal Samuel A. Rosen was arrested on Jan. 6 for allegedly street racing on the Southwest Freeway.

Officials confirm Constable Rosen is Samuel's father.

What they're saying:

Precinct 1 provided this statement:

"Our agency will have no role in this matter, which should be handled like any other in our justice system." – Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen.

What's next:

Samuel Rosen is expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Precinct 1, Constable's Office and Harris County court records.

