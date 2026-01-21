Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen's son arrested for allegedly street racing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The son of Harris County Constable Alan Rosen has been arrested and charged with racing on a highway.
Relative of Constable Alan Rosen arrested
Court documents reveal Samuel A. Rosen was arrested on Jan. 6 for allegedly street racing on the Southwest Freeway.
Officials confirm Constable Rosen is Samuel's father.
What they're saying:
Precinct 1 provided this statement:
"Our agency will have no role in this matter, which should be handled like any other in our justice system." – Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen.
What's next:
Samuel Rosen is expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Precinct 1, Constable's Office and Harris County court records.