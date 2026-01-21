Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen's son arrested for allegedly street racing

The Brief Samuel Rosen, the son of Harris County Constable Alan Rosen, has been arrested and charged with racing on a highway. Rosen is expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.



The son of Harris County Constable Alan Rosen has been arrested and charged with racing on a highway.

Relative of Constable Alan Rosen arrested

Court documents reveal Samuel A. Rosen was arrested on Jan. 6 for allegedly street racing on the Southwest Freeway.

Officials confirm Constable Rosen is Samuel's father.

What they're saying:

Precinct 1 provided this statement:

"Our agency will have no role in this matter, which should be handled like any other in our justice system." – Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen.

What's next:

Samuel Rosen is expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.