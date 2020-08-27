Hurricane Laura weakens to Category 1 while moving over Louisiana

Hurricane Laura, now a Category 1, is bringing damaging winds and flooding rainfall to Louisiana as it moves inland.

Hurricane Laura made landfall over southwestern Louisiana in Cameron Parish around 1 a.m. Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds at 150 mph.

Rapid weakening was forecast, and Laura is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Laura was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane Laura was located about 55 miles southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura is moving toward the north at 16 mph. On the forecast track, Laura will move northward across northern Louisiana on Thursday afternoon.

The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas on Thursday night, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.

A storm surge warning remains in effect from Sabine Pass, Texas, to Port Fourchon, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

At least one person has died in Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura. Gov. John Bel Edwards said a 14-year-old girl died when a tree fell on her home.

Ahead of the storm, evacuations had been ordered along the coast.

The NHC warned of catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Cameron Parish, where Laura came ashore. Officials said 50 to 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to weather the storm in everything from elevated homes to recreational vehicles.

In Vermilion Parish, the sheriff’s office issued a grim warning to resident choosing to ride out Hurricane Laura, rather than evacuate.

“Please evacuate and if you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a ziplock bag in your pocket. Praying that it does not come to this,” a Facebook post stated.

Laura’s howling winds battered a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground. Hours after landfall, the wind and rain were still blowing too hard to check for survivors.

“There are some people still in town and people are calling ... but there ain’t no way to get to them,” Tony Guillory, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said early Thursday morning over the phone as he hunkered down in a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm.

Guillory said he hopes stranded people can be rescued later Thursday but fears that blocked roads, downed power lines and flooding could get in the way. Officials said search missions and damage assessments would begin when conditions allow it.

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 27: A street is seen strewn with debris and downed power lines after Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The hurricane hit with powerful winds causing extensive damage.

In Orange, Texas, located along the Louisiana border, Laura left debris scattered and caused power outages.

Nearly 470,000 homes and businesses are without power in both states.

In southeast Texas, the City of Galveston, which ordered a mandatory evacuation on Tuesday, said residents can return home on Thursday. Officials said the city did not sustain wind or storm damage, and water is receding in low-lying areas that experienced street flooding.

Laura hit the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Laura was the seventh named storm to strike the U.S. this year, setting a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August. The old record was six in 1886 and 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.