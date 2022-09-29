Hurricane Ian: Lee County sheriff says fatalities could be 'in the hundreds'

The sheriff in Lee County, Florida, warned that the death toll from Hurricane Ian could be in the "hundreds," as many remained trapped in flooded homes and without power.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told "Good Morning America" live on Thursday morning that fatalities from the storm were "in the hundreds," but later clarified that he couldn't immediately confirm the true death toll.

In Lee County, which includes Fort Myers, just south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the sheriff’s Office also posted a phone number family and friends can call for welfare checks, and said "If the line is busy, keep trying."

Footage by Frank Lon shows the storm’s impact at Fort Myers Beach, with flooding and damage seen, on Sept. 28, 2022. Credit: Frank Loni via Storyful

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian's tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles, drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast.

A stretch of the Gulf Coast remained inundated by ocean water, pushed ashore by the massive storm.

"Severe and life-threatening storm surge inundation of 8 to 10 feet above ground level along with destructive waves is ongoing along the southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor," the Miami-based hurricane center said.

President Joe Biden officially declared a major disaster in Florida over the devastation.

Hurricane Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees as it slammed into southwest Florida on Wednesday with 150 mph winds, pushing a wall of storm surge. Ian’s strength at landfall was Category 4, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane, when measured by wind speed, ever to strike the U.S.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A blown down street sign is seen as the eye of Hurricane Ian passes by in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. - (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Ian's center came ashore more than 100 miles south of Tampa and St. Petersburg, sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

Ian dropped to a tropical storm early Thursday over land, but was expected to intensify again once its center moves over the Atlantic Ocean and menace the South Carolina coast Friday at near-hurricane strength before moving inland.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the storm was about 40 miles southeast of Orlando and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral, carrying maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and moving toward the cape at 8 mph, the center said.

Hurricane warnings were lowered to tropical storm warnings across the Florida peninsula, with widespread, catastrophic flooding remaining likely, the hurricane center said. Storm surges as high as 6 feet were still forecast for both coasts.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.