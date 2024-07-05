The University of Houston-Victoria (UHV) announced they will be closed out of caution for Tropical Storm Beryl.

In a notice sent out Friday, the campus stated all UHV classes, events, activities, and operations are canceled and the school will be closed on Monday, July 8 out of an abundance of caution.

UHV Katy will remain open at this time, the school said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Beryl weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm and continues to move towards the Texas coast. It is expected to gain strength over the Gulf of Mexico.

University of Houston-Victoria will provide an update on the campus reopening by Monday afternoon.