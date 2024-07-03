Hurricane Beryl: Houston restaurant owner worried about family in Jamaica

Jamaica is feeling the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

The category 4 storm is packing a punch - in the form of fierce winds and heavy rain.

One restaurant owner in Southwest Houston is paying close attention to the forecast. Helen Conway says she had plans to surprise her family in Jamaica but had to cancel the trip because of the hurricane.

Now, she can only wait out the storm and hope for the best.

Her restaurant, Helen's Kitchen, is located on South Post Oak Road in Houston.

"I do curry chicken, jerk chicken. brown stew chicken, oxtails, anything you want I can get it done," says Conway.

She is living her American dream, but she's also hoping a nightmare doesn't unfold on her native soil, as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Jamaica.

"I am a little bit nervous because sometimes a lot of people in my community really do not have much. All they have is a little home, and for them to lose it right now would be really hard. So I am worried about my sister. Even though they are in a good place right now, but I have other relatives there that may be in danger."

Beryl has already killed at least seven people.

Strong rains started pelting the southern portion of Jamaica early this morning, around the time Helen spoke to her sister.

"When I talked to her this morning, everything was in place and they were just waiting to see what happened.

Her family lives in West Moreland, Jamaica and the eye of the storm is still heading in that direction.

Jamaica is a popular tourist destination known for its beaches, people, and food. Conway hopes that people won't forget about the island in its time of need.

"if the hurricane really hits Jamaica really bad, I hope that everybody in the Jamaican community, and other people around the world would look at our beautiful island and help us if we are in need."