19-year-old arrested in high-speed Hunstville crash that injured officer

A suspect is now in custody for the head-on car crash that sent a Huntsville police officer to a hospital earlier this month.

Huntsville police crash: 19-year-old arrested

What we know:

In an update, Huntsville Police shared that 19-year-old Deon Blanks was officially arrested on Wednesday for the crash that injured Officer Sean Brinson.

Authorities say Blanks is charged with Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest Using a Vehicle, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. No bond has been set at this time.

Blanks wasn't arrested immediately after the crash since he was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Allegations tied to crash

The backstory:

On Dec. 16 at about 1:30 a.m., Huntsville PD say they were notified about a vehicle that had just been stolen. At about 1:45 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle matching the description.

The officer tried to confirm the vehicle, but police say Blanks sped off. Blanks allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into Ofc. Brinson as the officer was responding to the incident.

According to Huntsville PD, the vehicle was confirmed stolen, and there were items in the vehicle tied to burglaries from earlier that night.

Update on Ofc. Brinson

The other side:

Huntsville PD shared an update on Ofc. Brinson on Tuesday. They say he remains in the hospital and is mostly immobilized, but he's in good spirits.

Medics are monitoring Ofc. Brinson's injuries, and he's expected to move to an in-patient facility to start his recovery.