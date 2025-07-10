Former Huntsville resident arrested in deadly 2023 explosion of his home, says DOJ

The Brief Mario Roberson has reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit arson, along with nine counts of wire fraud, among other charges. Roberson is believed to have hired people to set his home on fire in June 2023. Both people died in the fire. The suspect is accused of planning the fire to file an insurance claim.



A man who used to live in Hunstville has been arrested for the deadly, explosive fire that happened at his Huntsville home, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Huntsville, TX: Man arrested for deadly 2023 house explosion

What we know:

The DOJ says Mario Raynard Roberson, a 52-year-old who has since moved to Missouri, was arrested in the Houston area.

Roberson has been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit arson against a property used in interstate or foreign commerce resulting in death

Federal conspiracy to commit arson charge

Nine counts of wire fraud

Conspiracy to violate the Travel Act to the use of an interstate facility, the telephone, to commit arson

A federal grand jury in Houston allegedly returned the 12-count indictment on July 1.

The charges accuse Roberson of being responsible for the June 2023 house fire that killed two people. According to the DOJ, Roberson held an insurance policy on the home, and he recruited two other people to set the home on fire so he could file an insurance claim.

The two people reportedly died while starting the fire.

If convicted, Roberson faces up to 20 years on each charge. He could also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $250,000.