Huntsville crime: Man charged in connection with weekend murder

One man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting over the weekend in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, 30-year-old Dallas Day was arrested.

30-year-old Dallas Kristopher Day

Officials said investigators believe that Day shot and killed 28-year-old Isac Espinoza during an argument the two had in the parking lot of The Republic Apartments.

Police stated they believe Day and Espinoza were known to each other.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The cause of what caused the deadly shooting is still under investigation.

Day is currently behind bars at the Walker County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

If you have any information in connection to this deadly shooting, you're asked to contact Sgt. John Thompson at (936) 291-2427.