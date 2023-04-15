Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds of teenagers flood into downtown Chicago, smashing car windows, prompting police response

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:58PM
FOX 32 Chicago

2 shot as hundreds of teens crowded downtown Chicago prompting police response

The streets of downtown Chicago right outside Millennium Park flooded with teens getting rowdy. Two teens were shot as people gathered. Car windows were smashed and a man riding in a car downtown was injured as people jumped on cars.

CHICAGO - Hundreds of teenagers flooded into Downtown Chicago on Saturday night, smashing car windows, trying to get into Millennium Park, and prompting a major police response. At least one person in a car was attacked.

Shots were fired near the corner of Madison and Michigan, and FOX 32 Chicago decided that it was unsafe to keep our news crew on the scene.

Two teens were wounded by gunfire in the crowds in the first block of East Washington Street. A 16 and 17-year-old boy were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds. 

Hundreds of teenagers flood into downtown Chicago, smashing car windows, prompting police response

Hundreds of teenagers flooded into Downtown Chicago on Saturday night, smashing car windows, trying to get into Millennium Park, and prompting a major police response. A woman whose car was smashed by people jumping on the windshield said her husband was beaten as he sat in the driver's seat. Police were escorting tourists and others back to their cars in the Millennium Park garage.

A woman whose car was smashed by people jumping on the windshield said her husband was beaten as he sat in the driver's seat. He's been taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police were escorting tourists and others back to their cars in the Millennium Park garage.

The crowd was trying to get into Millennium Park, but there are checkpoints around the perimeter and people under 21 are not allowed without an adult.

Hundreds of teens gather at 31st Street Beach, leading to chaotic moments

A large crowd of teens gathered at 31st Street Beach Friday night, which led to chaotic and tense moments.

Video posted on social media shows people standing on top of a CTA bus and dancing. The CTA said that some service through the downtown area was disrupted on Saturday night because of police activity.

This is the second time this weekend that a group of rowdy teenagers has prompted a police response. On Friday night, hundreds of kids went to 31st Avenue Beach, and a 14-year-old was shot.