Humble Walmart shooting: Employee injures one during group altercation, officials say

The Brief A shooting was reported inside a Walmart near Beltway 8 and Wilson Road. Officials say an employee pulled a weapon while arguing with a group of other females. The employee surrendered, and the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.



An employee at a Humble Walmart surrendered to authorities after allegedly shooting someone during an altercation at the store.

Humble Walmart shooting

What we know:

The incident was reported at the Walmart by North Sam Houston Parkway East and Wilson Road.

According to the sheriff, an argument inside the store escalated into a shooting.

Authorities at the scene say a group of females got into an altercation with a Walmart employee outside the store. Everyone involved allegedly had a personal issue not connected to Walmart, but the group came to the store to complain about the employee.

The employee allegedly noticed the group, and that's when the altercation started. The altercation spilled into the store and multiple employees tried to break up the fight.

Allegedly, the employee involved in the altercation pulled out a weapon and shot one of the other females multiple times.

The employee walked to the front doors, then surrendered to deputies who were outside.

The person shot was taken to a hospital. Authorities say her injuries are not life-threatening.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if the employee will be charged in the shooting.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.