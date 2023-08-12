After multiple reports of a shooting at Deerbrook Mall, authorities say the reports are false.

Humble Police Department says they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired at Deerbrook Mall. Officers who arrived at the scene were able to clear out the mall and determine there was no shooter or shots fired.

According to officials, there was a physical disturbance in the food court which caused chairs to be knocked over and create a loud noise. Due to this, some people thought the sound was gunshots.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, Humble PD says.