Humble officer trapped in cruiser after crash during traffic stop

The Brief An officer with the Humble Police Department was trapped inside his vehicle after a crash Wednesday night. He was in the process of a traffic stop on US Hwy. 59 near the San Jacinto Bridge. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into him was arrested and charged with DWI.



An officer with the Humble Police Department was trapped in his police vehicle on Wednesday night after a traffic stop turned into a three-vehicle crash.

Humble Traffic Stop

What we know:

According to the Humble Police Department, the officer was conducting a routine traffic stop just before 10:30 p.m. on US Hwy. 59 North near the San Jacinto River bridge. He pulled over a yellow Mustang for speeding.

During the stop, a white Lexus sedan crashed into the officer's vehicle that was parked on the side of the highway. Police officials say the officer had his red and blue emergency lights on.

The impact of the crash trapped the officer inside the police vehicle. The officer was able to break the window and escape.

The Mustang was also damaged in the crash.

The driver of the Lexus was arrested after she was found to be under the influence.

She was booked into the Humble jail.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released to rest at home, according to the police department.

The driver of the Mustang was not harmed.

The driver of the Mustang did not receive a speeding ticket. In a comment on social media, the Humble Police Department said, "We let that one slide."

Humble Police have not released the name of the woman driving the Lexus.