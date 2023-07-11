A commercial fire continues to blaze in Humble as multiple agencies work to put it out early Tuesday morning.

Humble Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a plastics manufacturer around 1:15 a.m. at 1731 Treble Drive. Officials say they found a large fire with exposures.

According to initial reports, the fire was damaging power lines and transformers.

There were around five employed at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out of the building safely.

Multiple alarms were struck during two hours of units fighting the fire.

There is a neighboring Jewish Synagogue that does not appear to be impacted by the fire, but other neighboring buildings appear to be on fire, according to authorities.

Multiple agencies have sent firefighters and apparatus to help including Humble, Atascocita, Porter, Spring, Aldine, and HFD. Ladders are on both the front of the building and the block behind using aerials.

The roof of the building has collapsed on top of the fire, says Humble Fire Marshal's Office. They are still working to put out the flames and there are no air quality alerts, as of this writing.

An employee tells FOX 26 it may have started in the office area, but this has not been confirmed.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.