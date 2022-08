A landscaping crew working in southeast Houston found a human skull Tuesday afternoon.

Houston Police Department says the workers found the remains in the 1300 block of Highway 225 near Scarborough around 12:40 p.m.

They say HPD homicide detectives are on their way to the scene.

No other information was provided at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.