Human remains found in field near East Freeway, HCSO reports

Harris County authorities are on the scene after human remains were found near east Houston.

Around 3:36 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 13700 East Freeway near Freeport after possible human remains were found in a field.

According to deputies, there is a homeless camp nearby and someone stumbles across the remains.

Officials say Harris County Homicide and Crime Scene are investigating.