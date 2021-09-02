HPD: Woman shot estranged boyfriend after he busted open apartment door

article

Police say a woman shot her estranged boyfriend after he busted open the door to an apartment in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of W. Bellfort Ave.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to police, the woman had kicked her boyfriend out of the apartment on Wednesday evening.

Police say the man returned early Thursday morning and started trying to bust in the door.

According to police, when he finally did bust open the door, she shot him. The man was taken to the hospital.

Police say there were children in the apartment with the woman at the time, but they were not injured.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP