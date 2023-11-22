Houston police have released surveillance photos of two suspects and a vehicle wanted in a deadly shooting that occurred around 7:05 p.m. on November 4.

The suspects are only described as a white male and a black male. Surveillance photos of both suspects are pictured below:

The victim is identified as Jason Bush, 41.

According to HPD, patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a gas station at located at 1514 White Oak Drive and found Bush unresponsive in the driver's seat of a black sedan. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Bush dead from a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene indicated Bush met with two unknown suspects in a pickup truck, described as a blue, Ford F-150, in the parking lot. A male suspect approached Bush's vehicle and shots were fired.

The suspect described only as a white male, returned to the pickup truck and fled the scene.

At this time, there is no known motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identities and/or whereabouts of the wanted suspects, the vehicle, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.